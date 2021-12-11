Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt seemed to be hesitant for dating again amid his ongoing court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood star wants to find that special someone to be with long-term, but "the trouble is that he hates the process and can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without being gossiped about," an insider told Us Weekly.

The 57-year-old star, who has had his love life scrutinized in the public eye over the years, is now focusing on his family, charities and work for the time being.

Brad Pitt was married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 before he moved on with Jolie.

Jolie and Pit, who share six children, began dating while filming 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. After nearly a decade together, they got married in 2014. The Maleficent actress filed for divorce two years later.

The former couple's divorce was finalized in April 2019, they remain at odds over the custody of their younger children.

As the court battle continues, Jolie has been linked to The Weeknd, with whom she’s been spotted on multiple occasions. On the other hands, Brad Pitt has been rumored to be dating pal Alia Shawkat before fans rooted for him to reunite with Aniston following their early 2020 awards show hangouts. Most recently he was connected to stunning model Nicole Poturalski.

There are also rumours and speculations that Brad Pitt and Angelina will find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids’ as both of them are still single and have not found the perfect match for themselves yet.