Sunday Dec 12 2021
Zendaya not bothered by height difference with beau Tom Holland: 'It's normal'

American actor Zendaya feels her height difference with Spider Man: No Way Home co-star and off-screen boyfriend Tom Holland is completely 'normal.'

The couple, that appeared for an interview on the Sirius XM Town Hall event Friday, touched upon intimate scenes on the new Marvel movie, that were dubbed difficult due to Zendaya being taller than Holland.

"Not that much taller," Holland, 25, insisted. "Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best."

Host Jessica Shaw then added, "What I'm saying is I'm always fascinated by — because it's such a misogynistic thing that like, 'Oh my God, the woman [is taller],' and it is so problematic."

Holland chimed in, "it's a stupid assumption" that their height difference would be an issue.

"This is normal, too," Zendaya, 25, added. "My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

Holland went on to say, "To be fair, I am quite short," he continued. "So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great."

