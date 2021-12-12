Armie Hammer is out of rehab, still facing sexual violence allegations

Armie Hammer has left rehab after checking himself into a Florida facility earlier this year

Armie Hammer has left rehab after checking himself into a Florida facility earlier this year amid allegations of sexual violence and cannibalism.

A source close to the actor recently told The Sun, “Armie is out of the treatment facility where he spent almost 9 months. He is doing really well and it is wonderful news for his family. He’s back in the Cayman Islands.”

The Call Me By Your Name actor who starred alongside Timothee Chalamet in the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama, saw his career unravel at the start of 2021 after he was accused of major sex and drug issues.

He remains under investigation for charges of sexual violence and according to TMZ, the Los Angeles police has already completed an investigation into rape allegations against him.