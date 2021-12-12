Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday revealed that she is now a graduate and she knows her "parents are looking down on me so proud Thank you everyone for all the love today."

According to USA Today, the 26-year-old rapper has earned Grammys and balanced her music career all while taking part-time classes at Texas Southern University to earn a bachelor's degree in health administration.





According to the publication, Megan Thee Stallion is among nearly 800 students who graduated from the historically Black university Saturday.



She tweeted a link to the livestream of her commencement ceremony and fans celebrated the momentous occasion on Twitter.



More than 4 million people reacted to her post on Instagram as she posted her picture and the news of her graduation.