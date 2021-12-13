 
entertainment
'Spider-man: No Way Home' marks record-breaking pre-sales in India

'Spider-man: No Way Home' marks record-breaking pre-sales in India

The much-anticipated Spiderman: No Way Home created history in selling 50,000 tickets within 3 hours at PVR, cited Pinkvilla.

The ticket sales for the forthcoming movie grossed all the limits in advance booking that opened at the national multiplex chains of India on Sunday.

According to Pinkvilla’s data the top national chain of cinemas in India, PVR sold more than 50,000 tickets within a few hours. 

These figures are making the upcoming film one of the biggest films to open during the pandemic in India.

Interestingly, this single-chain operating in India has 900 screens and estimated revenue of Rs 2.10 crore.

Nearly 37,000 of the 51,000 tickets sold are for the opening day, with the remaining 14,000 distributed between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

