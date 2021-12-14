'Home Alone’ actor accused of ‘punching, strangling’ partner

Ratray portrayed Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 90s classic 'Home Alone'

Devin Ratray, actor who portrayed Kevin McCallister’s older brother in the 90s classic Home Alone, has been accused of allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face.

According to TMZ, a police report filed by a woman after the alleged incident claims that Ratray “punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her” during a fight.

The outlet also learned that police were called to a Hyatt hotel in downtown Oklahoma on December 9 and that the couple had split up after the altercation.

Ratray’s rep, in a statement to TMZ, denied any physical violence, however, confirmed that a fight did break out leading to the couple’s breakup.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Buzz McCallister, the bully brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin, in Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone film.