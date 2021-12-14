 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

'Home Alone’ actor accused of ‘punching, strangling’ partner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Ratray portrayed Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 90s classic Home Alone
Ratray portrayed Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 90s classic 'Home Alone'

Devin Ratray, actor who portrayed Kevin McCallister’s older brother in the 90s classic Home Alone, has been accused of allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face.

According to TMZ, a police report filed by a woman after the alleged incident claims that Ratray “punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her” during a fight.

The outlet also learned that police were called to a Hyatt hotel in downtown Oklahoma on December 9 and that the couple had split up after the altercation.

Ratray’s rep, in a statement to TMZ, denied any physical violence, however, confirmed that a fight did break out leading to the couple’s breakup.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Buzz McCallister, the bully brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin, in Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone film.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton flirts with Prince William in Christmas card, says body language expert

Kate Middleton flirts with Prince William in Christmas card, says body language expert
Prince William spills private Christmas moments with Queen in Sandringham church

Prince William spills private Christmas moments with Queen in Sandringham church
Tom Cruise sends 300 Christmas cakes on private jet to UK for 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew

Tom Cruise sends 300 Christmas cakes on private jet to UK for 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew
Billie Eilish talks about 'miserable' COVID-19 diagnosis: 'It was terrible'

Billie Eilish talks about 'miserable' COVID-19 diagnosis: 'It was terrible'
Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval

Brad Pitt reopens iconic music studios in Château Miraval
Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie
Hollywood draws ire over silence on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Hollywood draws ire over silence on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy
Ed Sheeran branded #1 musical artist on TikTok in 2021

Ed Sheeran branded #1 musical artist on TikTok in 2021
Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt

Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt
Kim Kardashian says 'no counselling or reconciliation efforts' will fix marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian says 'no counselling or reconciliation efforts' will fix marriage with Kanye West
Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview

Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview

Latest

view all