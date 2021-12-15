 
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
BTS singer V's track for K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' teaser out: Watch

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

BTS singer V's track for K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' teaser out now: Watch

BTS singer V is lending his vocals for new Korean Drama Our Beloved Summer. The singer's track Christmas Tree is all set to release on Christmas eve.

The Netflix series stars V's close friend, actor Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. The teaser showcases glimpses from the show's thrid episode where the singer's song plays in the background.

The teaser ends by informing fans that the much-awaited song will release on December 24 at 6 pm. KST (2:30 pm IST).

Our Beloved Summer tells a tale of a broken couple whose high school documentary becomes popular after 10 years since it was originally filmed.

