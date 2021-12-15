 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'massive' fans of this Jason Momoa show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William are massive fans of this Jason Momoa TV show
Kate Middleton, Prince William are 'massive' fans of this Jason Momoa TV show

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton like watching popular fiction TV series Game of Thrones.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 in a previous interview, Prince William and Kate revealed that they are big fans of the show.

During their visit to Germany, the couple also asked for spoilers from Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H’ghar in the series.

Wlaschiha later told media: "They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series."

He added, "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."

Queen Elizabeth on the other hang, loves watching Downton Abbey and likes pointing out mistakes in the series.

"She loves watching Downton Abbey and pointing out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed. She used to stay there as a guest of the Carnarvon family," reports Telegraph.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth going ahead with Sandringham Christmas feast amid Omicron surge in UK

Queen Elizabeth going ahead with Sandringham Christmas feast amid Omicron surge in UK
Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters

Rave reviews may help 'Spider-Man' deliver holiday gift to theaters
BTS singer V's track for K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' teaser out: Watch

BTS singer V's track for K-drama 'Our Beloved Summer' teaser out: Watch
Kylie Jenner celebrates baby shower amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner celebrates baby shower amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy
Priyanka Chopra says Keanu Reeves is the 'nicest guy in Hollywood': Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra says Keanu Reeves is the 'nicest guy in Hollywood': Here's Why
Billie Eilish recalls watching adult films at 11: 'I think it really destroyed my brain'

Billie Eilish recalls watching adult films at 11: 'I think it really destroyed my brain'
Kanye West won't give up on Kim Kardashian 'without a fight': 'He is a family man'

Kanye West won't give up on Kim Kardashian 'without a fight': 'He is a family man'
Cardi B 'loves' the man Offset is becoming after divorce threat

Cardi B 'loves' the man Offset is becoming after divorce threat
Ben Affleck would 'probably still be drinking' if he stayed married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck would 'probably still be drinking' if he stayed married to Jennifer Garner
Gigi Hadid shares unseen photo with Taylor Swift on singer's birthday

Gigi Hadid shares unseen photo with Taylor Swift on singer's birthday

Avril Lavigne planning to turn song ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie

Avril Lavigne planning to turn song ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie
Billie Eilish reveals bitter truth of her life

Billie Eilish reveals bitter truth of her life

Latest

view all