TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness

TikTok has partnered with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MNHSRC) to launch an awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan, a statement in this regard said Wednesday.



As a part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani, the MNHSRC has officially joined TikTok and will be using the platform to disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and their vaccine programme, the statement said.

"This campaign is in line with the government's priority of engaging with the country's youth and creating awareness on such matters," it said.



Speaking about the partnership, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said: "We are delighted to join hands with TikTok, one of the most influential social media platforms in Pakistan."

The special assistant said through the platform, the government aims to reach out to Pakistanis across the country and educate them about COVID-19 prevention measures and the vaccine programme.

"Being on TikTok will significantly help us accelerate our efforts in that regard."

Farah Tukan, Head of Public Policy - METAP (Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan) at TikTok, said: “We are pleased to join hands with the MNHSRC for this campaign and will do everything we can to support them raise awareness for COVID-19 prevention measures through our platform.

"As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people and this partnership with the MNHSRC is another step in that direction."