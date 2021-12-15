 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Reuters

Financial Times names Elon Musk as its 'Person of the Year' after Time Magazine

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. — Reuters/File
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. — Reuters/File

  • FT commends Musk's work on transforming electric vehicle industry.
  • Musk is the CEO of Tesla, the global electronic vehicle leader. 
  • Tesla has pushed many young consumers to shift focus to EVs.

The Financial Times newspaper has followed the Time Magazine in naming Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla, as its "person of the year", commending him for the work done in transforming the electric vehicle industry.

Tesla, the global EV leader, has pushed many young consumers and legacy automakers to shift focus to electric vehicles.

In a column, the FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, credited Musk for demonstrating that EVs could replace cars fueled by gasoline, and called him a "revolutionary in the industry."

"For a long time, the rest of the auto industry was basically calling Tesla and me fools and frauds," the newspaper quoted Musk as saying in an interview.

"They were saying electric cars wouldn't work, you can't achieve the range and performance. And even if you did that, nobody would buy them."

Musk is the world's richest person and his company Tesla is worth about $1 trillion, making it more valuable than automakers Ford Motor and General Motors combined. Over the last few weeks, Musk has sold nearly $13 billion worth of Tesla shares. read more

US Senate Democrats have demanded that stocks and tradeable assets of billionaires be taxed as the majority of their wealth lies there.

Earlier this week, Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Musk should pay taxes and stop "freeloading off everyone else" after Time magazine named him its "person of the year". 

"And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year," Musk responded.

From hosting NBC sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" to dropping tweets on cryptocurrencies and meme stocks that have triggered massive movements in their value, Musk has dominated the headlines and amassed over 66 million followers on Twitter.

More From Sci-Tech:

Gold loses shine, price drops by Rs250 per tola

Gold loses shine, price drops by Rs250 per tola
Powerful photo of 6 dead giraffes in Kenya speaks volumes about country's drought

Powerful photo of 6 dead giraffes in Kenya speaks volumes about country's drought
TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness

TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness
Monetary policy tightening pushes rupee to historic low of 177.98

Monetary policy tightening pushes rupee to historic low of 177.98
Vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster: US study

Vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster: US study
UK judge rules in favour of Nasir Butt on defamatory allegations of blackmail, bribes

UK judge rules in favour of Nasir Butt on defamatory allegations of blackmail, bribes
US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE: Antony Blinken

US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE: Antony Blinken
US wants to enhance economic, commercial ties with Pakistan: Donald Blome

US wants to enhance economic, commercial ties with Pakistan: Donald Blome
Saudi Arabia introduces changes in Umrah policy

Saudi Arabia introduces changes in Umrah policy

US judge rejects Trump's latest bid to hide tax returns

US judge rejects Trump's latest bid to hide tax returns
Current account deficit will decrease gradually, says SBP governor

Current account deficit will decrease gradually, says SBP governor
US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Latest

view all