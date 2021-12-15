 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
AFP

UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’
UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

Narathiwat, Thailand: Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO´s prestigious heritage list.

The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand´s southernmost provinces for centuries.

Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name.

The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.

UNESCO on Wednesday officially listed nora as Thailand´s "Intangible Cultural Heritage" -- a move that could potentially bring more global recognition to a dance typically only seen in small village gatherings in the kingdom´s south.

In Narathiwat province´s Su-ngai Padi district -- not far from Malaysia´s border -- young dancers on Saturday carefully pulled on their costumes, with lines of beads strung together in a kaleidoscopic display of colours and patterns.

The backs of their dress pieces swooped upwards, mimicking a bird´s tail.

"Nora is important to southerners for two reasons -- first, it is for entertainment... the dance conveys messages which teaches people to do good for good karma," said Vichien Rattanaboono, president of the province´s dance group.

"And second, it is about ceremony and beliefs. Manora will be performed during ceremonies to show respect to our teachers and parents. It´s to show our gratitude," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles honours Lewis Hamilton at Windsor Castle

Prince Charles honours Lewis Hamilton at Windsor Castle
Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'

Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'
O. J. Simpson is a 'free man' after parole ends early: police

O. J. Simpson is a 'free man' after parole ends early: police
David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note

David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note
Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez
Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court

Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court
Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged

Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged
Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours: ‘guess if it’s a boy or a girl’

Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours: ‘guess if it’s a boy or a girl’
Chadwick Boseman’s brother wants Black Panther to be recast

Chadwick Boseman’s brother wants Black Panther to be recast

Chris Pratt gushes over Katherine Schwarzenegger in sweet birthday note

Chris Pratt gushes over Katherine Schwarzenegger in sweet birthday note

Ben Affleck reveals he felt 'trapped' while being married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck reveals he felt 'trapped' while being married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck happy to no longer be the young hero in ‘Tender Bar'

Ben Affleck happy to no longer be the young hero in ‘Tender Bar'

Latest

view all