 
world
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Reuters

UK Supreme Court rejects gender-neutral 'X' passport

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Britains Supreme Court. — Supreme Courts website
Britain's Supreme Court. — Supreme Court's website

  • No legislation recognises non-gendered people, UK court says.
  • Many laws categorised people as male or female, judgment says.
  • Appellant decides to move European Court of Human Rights.

LONDON: Britain's Supreme Court rejected efforts on Wednesday to introduce gender-neutral passports, saying "X" gender markers would undermine a legal system that is built on a clear male-female split.

Campaigners for change called the ruling "demeaning" and "dehumanising", noting that Britain had now parted ways with a slew of countries that recognise gender-neutral documents.

Christie Elan-Cane, who has been trying to get a passport with an "X" instead of an "M" or "F" since 1995, said the case would be appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the basis of a violation of the right to privacy.

The ruling, which Elan-Cane said was not a surprise, comes after the United States joined a dozen other countries, including India, Australia and Iceland, in issuing its first passport with an "X" gender marker in October.

"There is no justice in the United Kingdom," Elan-Cane, who identifies as non-gendered — neither male nor female — told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone after the judgement.

"It's wrong that if someone is neither male nor female that we are forced to have an inappropriate gender [...] on our documentation. It's demeaning, it's dehumanising, it's insulting."

The president of the Supreme Court wrote in a unanimous decision that the government's aims of preserving security, reducing costs and "maintaining a coherent approach to issues of gender across the law and administration are legitimate".

The judgment said there was no legislation that recognised non-gendered people, but many laws that categorised people as male or female.

It also said Elan-Cane had not been subject to harassment at borders while using a passport, unlike a French transgender woman who the ECHR found was discriminated against because she was not able to change the gender marker on her documents.

"Perhaps most importantly, there is not the obvious discrepancy between the appellant's physical appearance and the 'F' marker in the appellant's passport," the Supreme Court ruling said.

Britain's Home Office, the ministry responsible for passports, welcomed the ruling in an emailed statement. 

More From World:

Saudi capital initiates campaign to host World Expo 2030

Saudi capital initiates campaign to host World Expo 2030
Powerful photo of 6 dead giraffes in Kenya speaks volumes about country's drought

Powerful photo of 6 dead giraffes in Kenya speaks volumes about country's drought
Financial Times names Elon Musk as its 'Person of the Year' after Time Magazine

Financial Times names Elon Musk as its 'Person of the Year' after Time Magazine
Vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster: US study

Vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster: US study
UK judge rules in favour of Nasir Butt on defamatory allegations of blackmail, bribes

UK judge rules in favour of Nasir Butt on defamatory allegations of blackmail, bribes
US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE: Antony Blinken

US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE: Antony Blinken
US wants to enhance economic, commercial ties with Pakistan: Donald Blome

US wants to enhance economic, commercial ties with Pakistan: Donald Blome
Saudi Arabia introduces changes in Umrah policy

Saudi Arabia introduces changes in Umrah policy

US judge rejects Trump's latest bid to hide tax returns

US judge rejects Trump's latest bid to hide tax returns
US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths
Dutch schools to shut early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Dutch schools to shut early for Christmas amid Omicron fears
Scientists on the ball for getting a grip on OCD

Scientists on the ball for getting a grip on OCD

Latest

view all