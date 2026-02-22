 
UAE foils organised cyber attacks targeting digital infrastructure, vital sectors

Attacks involved network breaches, ransomware, and phishing targeting national platforms, reports WAM

Reuters
February 22, 2026

Representative image of a cyber attack. — Unsplash/File
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has thwarted organised cyber attacks targeting the country's digital infrastructure and vital sectors, the state news agency said on Saturday.

The attacks "included attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware and conduct systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms," and involved artificial intelligence technologies to develop offensive tools, it added.

The report did not say who was to blame for the attacks.

"In this context, the Cybersecurity Council affirmed that the safety of individuals, the protection of personal data, and the continuity of critical services remain top priorities," WAM quoted the Cybersecurity Council as saying.

The council maintained that the safety of individuals, the protection of personal data, and the continuity of critical services remain its top priorities.

It added that national cybersecurity and cyber defence framework functions "continuously with high efficiency".

It noted that recent cyber incidents involved attempts to breach networks, deploy ransomware, and carry out coordinated phishing campaigns targeting key national platforms.

The public has been urged to report any cyber threats or suspicious activities through officially designated channels, ensuring the security of the nation’s digital environment and the uninterrupted functioning of its institutions.

