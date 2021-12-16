 
entertainment
Tom Holland says he wants to be a father: 'I can't wait'

Tom Holland is not only busy winning over fans’ hearts with his stunning performance in the hotly-released film Spider-Man: No Way Home but he’s also thinking about starting his family.

During his recent conversation with People, the 25-year-old actor who has officially sparked romance with Zendaya, expressed that he wants to take a break from his busy schedules.

Holland said, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career.”

Not only this, the Unchartered actor also shared that he can’t wait to experience being a father. 

“I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world," continued Holland.

“I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!," he excitedly added.   

