Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Harry revealed the couple was indeed very endearing towards each other

Prince Harry recalled Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip.

The Today channel recently released the first look at the Discovery+ documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, revealed the couple was indeed very endearing towards each other.



In the clip via ET Canada, Prince Harry can be seen saying: “From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage doesn’t get better than that. The two of them together, were just the most adorable couple.

"I don’t know if anyone’s ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who, at a very young age, dedicated their life to service.

"The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw and the experiences that they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people," Harry concluded.