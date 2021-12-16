 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Gomez added to her tattoo collection with a large one on her back by artist Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo
Gomez added to her tattoo collection with a large one on her back by artist Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo

Selena Gomez is a fan of inking herself and the starlet added to her tattoo collection with a large one on her back by artist Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo, reported Page Six.

McCurdy on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a ‘rare’ photograph of Gomez showing off her latest ink with her back facing the camera, albeit from afar.

He simply tagged the Rare beauty mogul in the caption, riling up the multitalented Gomez’s fanbase.

Since the photo is taken from a distance, the tattoo design details remain unclear, however, it can be seen starting at the base of Gomez’s neck and stretching till her shoulder blades.


The comment section, unsurprisingly, exploded with fans requesting a clearer picture, with one asking, “Is this for her upcoming project or album? Is this permanent?”

Gomez has earlier gotten the word ‘Rare’ inked on her neck after releasing a song titled Rare.

Her tattoo collection also included a cross, praying hands, a rosary, her favourite bible verses, and several friendship tattoos. 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process' : 'We tried'
Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'
Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video

Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video
Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense
Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday
Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'
Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions
Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Latest

view all