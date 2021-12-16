Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back

Gomez added to her tattoo collection with a large one on her back by artist Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo

Selena Gomez is a fan of inking herself and the starlet added to her tattoo collection with a large one on her back by artist Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoo, reported Page Six.

McCurdy on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a ‘rare’ photograph of Gomez showing off her latest ink with her back facing the camera, albeit from afar.

He simply tagged the Rare beauty mogul in the caption, riling up the multitalented Gomez’s fanbase.

Since the photo is taken from a distance, the tattoo design details remain unclear, however, it can be seen starting at the base of Gomez’s neck and stretching till her shoulder blades.





The comment section, unsurprisingly, exploded with fans requesting a clearer picture, with one asking, “Is this for her upcoming project or album? Is this permanent?”

Gomez has earlier gotten the word ‘Rare’ inked on her neck after releasing a song titled Rare.

Her tattoo collection also included a cross, praying hands, a rosary, her favourite bible verses, and several friendship tattoos.