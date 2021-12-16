Usain Bolt hints at losing friendship with Prince Harry due to Meghan Markle

Bolt thinks his old friend Prince Harry got “really serious, really quickly” with Meghan Markle

Usain Bolt thinks his old friend Prince Harry got “really serious, really quickly” with Meghan Markle and that he hasn’t talked to him since.

Talking to The Sun in a recent interview, the Jamaican sprinter said he hasn’t talked to Harry since his marriage, hinting that the prince has had to change his friend circle.

“I think he got really serious, really quickly. He is about married life and good for it now so has left that life behind now,” Bolt said of Harry, who he first met in 2012 when the prince toured Bolt’s hometown of Jamaica on behalf of the Queen.

Bolt added, “I haven't talked to him in a while but I still would like to keep in contact.”

The two were so close at one point that Bolt, 35, had even vowed to organise three bachelor parties for Harry, 37. He said he never got to organising them either.

Harry reportedly also ended his friendship with several other childhood friends, including his ‘wingman’ Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, after marrying Meghan.