 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
APP

Afghanistan lowers Pakistan's citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides

By
APP

Friday Dec 17, 2021

A worker sorting kinnow at an orchard in the agricultural town of Bhalwal, Pakistan. Photo: AFP
A worker sorting kinnow at an orchard in the agricultural town of Bhalwal, Pakistan. Photo: AFP

  • Afghan govt reduces tariff on Pakistani citrus to Rs10 from Rs33 per kilogramme.
  • Revision of tariff aims to provide relief to traders on both sides of border.
  • Pakistan appreciates efforts of Afghan authorities.

PESHAWAR: The Afghan government, in an effort to provide relief to the fruit traders on both sides of the border, revised the tariff on Pakistani citrus, reducing it to Rs10 from Rs33 per kilogramme, the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Industry (PAJCCI) said.

PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI co-president Khan Jan Alokozai, who along with the Afghan union of fresh fruit traders, met the Afghan minister for industry and commerce and the Ministry of Finance to solicit the Afghan government's support in resolving the issue on an urgent basis.

Last week PAJCCI held a stakeholders meeting with Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the issue of held citrus consignments and high tariff impacting the trade, striving to bring it to limelight for immediate resolution to save businesses from loss.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore smog: LHC directs govt to consider early winter vacations for schools

Lahore smog: LHC directs govt to consider early winter vacations for schools
Katas Raj temple visit: Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan starting today

Katas Raj temple visit: Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan starting today
Police arrest men for allegedly abducting, molesting student in Lahore

Police arrest men for allegedly abducting, molesting student in Lahore

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis

COAS Bajwa, UK defence chief discuss Afghanistan crisis
PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results

PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results
Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit

Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit
Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail

Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail
Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands
I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed

I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed
If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry

If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry
PM Imran Khan says Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in GB

PM Imran Khan says Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in GB

Latest

view all