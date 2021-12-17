Afghanistan lowers Pakistan's citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides

A worker sorting kinnow at an orchard in the agricultural town of Bhalwal, Pakistan. Photo: AFP

PESHAWAR: The Afghan government, in an effort to provide relief to the fruit traders on both sides of the border, revised the tariff on Pakistani citrus, reducing it to Rs10 from Rs33 per kilogramme, the Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Industry (PAJCCI) said.



PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI co-president Khan Jan Alokozai, who along with the Afghan union of fresh fruit traders, met the Afghan minister for industry and commerce and the Ministry of Finance to solicit the Afghan government's support in resolving the issue on an urgent basis.

Last week PAJCCI held a stakeholders meeting with Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the issue of held citrus consignments and high tariff impacting the trade, striving to bring it to limelight for immediate resolution to save businesses from loss.