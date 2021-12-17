Will WhatsApp soon allow you to delete other people's messages?

This picture taken in Moscow on October 5, 2021 shows the US instant messaging software WhatsApp logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: AFP

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a feature update that will allow group admins to delete any message sent on the group for everyone, WABetainfo reported.

The idea is to give more power to admins to moderate group chats.

The update is planned to be released next year with which the WhatsApp users can delete the messages sent in a group chat by anyone for everyone within a span of seven days and eight minutes if they are a group admin.

Since the feature is under development, it’s not yet available to beta testers.



The WhatsApp news tracker reported that the update will allow a group admin to delete a message even if it is sent by another admin.

"When a message has been deleted by group admins, it will be updated with an indication saying "This was removed by an admin".

However, no specific date has been announced yet for the release of this update.