Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck received strong backlash online over his recent interview with Howard Stern, in which he discussed his struggles with alcoholism and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

After his interview, rumours started making rounds on the internet about Affleck’s girlfriend Jennifer Lopez took offense at his comments related to his ex-wife.

However, the Marry Me star has denied all the claims. Speaking to PEOPLE, J.Lo clarified about the rumours and said, "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel."

The Hustlers star, 52, who has recently rekindled a romantic relationship with the Argo actor earlier this year, further said, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

Earlier, Page Six reported that Lopez is upset about being pulled into Affleck's mess with Garner. “[Lopez] is pissed,” the outlet reported. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

For the unversed, during the interview, the Batman actor spoke of the time in his life when he was struggling with alcoholism and his marriage to Garner was faltering. He said, "part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped."

Garner and Affleck had tied the knot in 2005. The duo separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018. They share three children, daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.