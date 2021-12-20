 
Monday Dec 20 2021
Scarlett Johansson recalls 'awe inspiring' moment with Judge Judy

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Actor Scarlett Johansson recently took a trip down memory lane and recounted her emotional meeting with Jude Judy.

Johansson recounted the entire moment in her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show.

There she was quoted saying, I met Judge Judy once. I was in a restaurant, and I saw Judge Judy at a table with her family. I was so starstruck, I couldn’t believe it. I was a little nervous.”

“I wasn’t sure if she was going to … I mean, she’s like an icon, obviously, so I didn’t know if she was going to look at me and be like, ‘Get away from my table, I’m here with my family. I’m Judge Judy, leave me alone.’ ”

She also added, "The idea that you're obligated to because you're in the public eye is unfair. You didn't choose to be a politician, you're an actor.

"Of course, whatever you say, whether it's politically correct or not, any statement you make, or how you live your life, people are obviously going to take issue with it.”

"We judge each other all the time. We judge ourselves constantly. I think people equate that connectivity to being self-aware.”

"To me, it's different from being self-aware. And reacting to everything that's coming at them through this [expletive] thing [a phone] —your sense of reality is completely skewed.”

Before concluding she also added, "It's not normal to be that exposed. You can be exposed whenever you're in the public eye, but to then be on the receiving end, like a raw nerve, of all this stuff back? It's too much!"

