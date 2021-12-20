Kate Middleton’s birthday cover leaves Meghan Markle under ‘immense pressure’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is currently undergoing immense pressure as Kate Middleton lands major US cover for her 40th birthday.



Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser made this claim in her newest piece for news.com.au.

There she wrote, "Just in case anyone’s counting, this is the Duchess’ fourth-star turn on the front of the glossy entertainment magazine in the last 12 months, including her second solo outing.

"Here’s the kicker: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex? During one of the biggest years of her life including one in which she accused the royal house of institutional racism and ignoring her pleas for help when her mental health suffered, when she welcomed her second child and when she launched her post-Megxit career? Not a single cover of just her.”

Before concluding she wrote, "While the cover of People is hardly the most precise of barometers of public standing and approval, what Kate’s continued appearance, and Meghan’s lack of star billing, casts a less-than-sparkling picture of the Sussexes’ Stateside campaign to establish themselves as dazzling public figures."