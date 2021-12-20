Watch: Away from Taimur, Kareena Kapoor shares his first steps on birthday

COVID-ridden Kareena Kapoor is spending son Taimur's birthday with a special throwback video.

The actor, who is currently isolating herself in her Mumbai abode, turned to her Instagram to pen an emotional note for her baby while sharing a clip from his first steps.

"our first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta," captioned Kareena featuring post of a tot Taimur struggling to maintain balance as he attempts to walk.

Kareena Kapoor and bff Amrita Arora contracted COVID-19 last week after allegedly attending a Karan Johar party.



