 
world
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
AFP

China blocks US resolution on humanitarian exemptions to Afghan sanctions

By
AFP

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

The UN Security Council chamber in January 2020. Photo: AFP
The UN Security Council chamber in January 2020. Photo: AFP

  • Proposed resolution would have provided system for humanitarian exceptions to economic sanctions imposed on Taliban-led Afghan govt.
  • "They want the deletion" of paragraph allowing sanctions committee to provide "exemptions from freezing of assets", a diplomat says.
  • Another diplomat says China, which is "opposed in principle to sanctions," is "against a case-by-case exemption mechanism."

China, with Russia's backing, has opposed a resolution proposed by the United States in the UN Security Council that would have provided a system for humanitarian exceptions to economic sanctions imposed on Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"They want the deletion" of a paragraph of the resolution allowing the sanctions committee responsible for Afghanistan to provide "exemptions from the freezing of assets" if it considers that "such a waiver is necessary to facilitate further assistance to Afghanistan," a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Related items

China, which is "opposed in principle to sanctions," is "against a case-by-case exemption mechanism," another diplomat confirmed.

"Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance," China´s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said in a tweet Monday. "Artificially created conditions or restrictions are not acceptable."

Washington was hoping for approval on Monday of their draft by the other 14 members of the Security Council, so that they could put it to a vote on Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

"There are currently no humanitarian exemptions from the sanctions regime" imposed on the Taliban in 2015 and for aid workers to "carry out financial transactions with ministries headed by people under sanctions would violate sanctions," said a diplomat.

Having abandoned the disputed paragraph on case-by-case exemptions, the United States submitted a new draft late Monday stating that, for the period of one year, humanitarian assistance would not be deemed to violate sanctions on Afghanistan.

Martin Griffiths, the UN´s head of humanitarian affairs, said that "the need for liquidity and stabilization of the banking system is now urgent -- not only to save the lives of the Afghan people but also to enable humanitarian organizations to respond."

More From World:

Omicron is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in US: health authorities

Omicron is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in US: health authorities
London cancels New Year event over virus surge

London cancels New Year event over virus surge
Queen Elizabeth II cancels Sandringham Christmas

Queen Elizabeth II cancels Sandringham Christmas
Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears protective against Omicron

Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears protective against Omicron
Chile's Boric seals leftist revival with election win

Chile's Boric seals leftist revival with election win
World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting amid pandemic

World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting amid pandemic
Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's 'seriousness'

Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's 'seriousness'
New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
China cuts benchmark interest rate for first time in 20 months

China cuts benchmark interest rate for first time in 20 months
Khalistan Referendum voting in UK continues as India's fake news gets busted

Khalistan Referendum voting in UK continues as India's fake news gets busted
Shahbaz Sharif defamation case: Daily Mail seeks fifth extension to file evidence

Shahbaz Sharif defamation case: Daily Mail seeks fifth extension to file evidence
Powerful Typhoon Rai kills over 208 in Philippines

Powerful Typhoon Rai kills over 208 in Philippines

Latest

view all