Teenager injured after falling from 6th floor for using rope of sarees

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after she fell off the 6th floor of a building in Mumbai while trying to escape, NDTV reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the teenager used a rope made up of sarees to climb down the building but lost grip on the rope and fell.

Police told the publication that she tied several knots to turn the saree into a rope and tied one of its ends to an air conditioner before trying to climb down through the window.

"However, she lost her grip during the descent and fell onto the ground. People from the housing complex rushed her to civic-run Cooper Hospital," the police official said.

The girl was trying to escape after her parents caught her talking to her boyfriend. She feared that her parents would take some strict action against her, so she grabbed a bag full of clothes and decided to flee, the police added.

Police further said that owing to the fall, the teenager has suffered serious back injuries, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Her statement will be recorded once she is medically fit to do so, the police said.