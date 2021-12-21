 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Reuters

'Merry Christmas': First SMS sells for over 100,000 euros in Paris auction

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Aguttes auction house head of development Maximilien Aguttes holds a non-fungible token (NFT), replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted the first SMS text message ever sent, before its auction by Britains Vodafone, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, December 20, 2021. — Reuters
Aguttes auction house head of development Maximilien Aguttes holds a non-fungible token (NFT), replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted the first SMS text message ever sent, before its auction by Britain's Vodafone, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, December 20, 2021. — Reuters

  • The text "Merry Christmas" was sent on December 3, 1992.
  • It was put up for auction by British telecoms company Vodafone.
  • A Vodafone employee sent the SMS from his computer to a manager in UK.

PARIS: The first text message ever sent, reading "Merry Christmas," was sold on Tuesday for 107,000 euros ($121,000) as a 'Non-Fungible Token' at a Paris auction house.

The text, which was sent on December 3, 1992, was put up for auction by the British telecoms company Vodafone.

Vodafone engineer Neil Papworth sent the SMS from his computer to a manager in the United Kingdom, who received it on his 2-kg (4 lb) "Orbitel" telephone — similar to a desk phone but cordless and with a handle.

"They were in the middle of end-of-year events so he sent him the message 'Merry Christmas'," said Maximilien Aguttes, head of development for the Aguttes Auction House.

Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are a type of digital asset that has surged in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Traded since around 2017, these digital objects, which encompass images, video, music and text, exist on blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers. Each NFT has a unique digital signature.

The selling of intangible goods is not legal in France and so the auction house has packaged the text message in a digital frame, displaying the code and communication protocol, Aguttes said.

The buyer will receive the replica of the original communication protocol that transmitted the SMS and proceeds will go to the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption: report

WhatsApp to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption: report
NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch
You can now keep an eye on your screentime through an online calculator

You can now keep an eye on your screentime through an online calculator

Will WhatsApp soon allow you to delete other people's messages?

Will WhatsApp soon allow you to delete other people's messages?
Pakistani among top 20 IT leaders at World CIO 200 Summit

Pakistani among top 20 IT leaders at World CIO 200 Summit
Meta targets 'cyber mercenaries' using Facebook to spy

Meta targets 'cyber mercenaries' using Facebook to spy
Google says 'employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired'

Google says 'employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired'
Financial Times names Elon Musk as its 'Person of the Year' after Time Magazine

Financial Times names Elon Musk as its 'Person of the Year' after Time Magazine
TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness

TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness
WhatsApp rolls out new feature for voice notes

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for voice notes
WhatsApp to roll out disappearing messages within next few weeks

WhatsApp to roll out disappearing messages within next few weeks
Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Latest

view all