Kanye West and model Venetria end their short-lived relationship

Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Vinetria have split after having relationship for a few months.

The 44-year-old rapper and the 22-year-old model have given a break to their romantic journey and ended their short-lived relationship.

The split reportedly follows Kanye's ad-libbed plea for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to 'run back' to him at his Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake.

The Runaway rapper's request went in vain as the 41-year-old reality star is showing no signs of slowing down their divorce proceedings. She is spending most of her time with her new Beau Pete Davidson.

The two had been 'hooking up for a while' by the time their relationship was reported last month.



Kanye's relationship with Vinetria was first reported in November. The two were spotted together in Minneapolis at the debut basketball game from his new Donda Academy prep school team around when their relationship went public.

Kanye — who has legally changed his name to Ye — no longer follows Vinetria on Instagram, though she still follows him. Prior to their low-key romance, the rapper was linked to another model, Irina Shayk, though that relationship also fizzled out after a short time.