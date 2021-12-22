WhatsApp to introduce new feature related to voice calls: report

A representational image. Photo: file

WhatsApp has been working on a set of new features over the past couple of weeks and months.

As per the latest report on WABetainfo.com, the mobile app is now working on introducing a redesigned interface for users when they place voice calls.

The screenshot above helps provide a clearer picture about the two interfaces.

As you can see in the screenshot above, WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organizing the available space: the new redesign will look nice especially while placing group voice calls.



Even if the screenshot was taken on WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp is planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

WhatsApp to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption

Earlier, WABetainfo.com had reported that WhatsApp plans to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption.

The chats between WhatsApp users, even the ones they send on groups, are protected in the sense that they remain between them.

Neither can WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, can access these chats. WhatsApp wants to remind users that it is a secure place to talk with your friends and family.

"WhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section, claiming that your status updates, personal and group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and this will never change," states the report on WABetainfo.com.

"WhatsApp is also planning to add the same notice in the Chats section, and a new update on WhatsApp for Android is also planned to support the same feature at a later date."

Wabetainfo added that this new visual addition is not visible right now because it’s under development, and it will be rolled out in a future update.