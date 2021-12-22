 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen braces for new memoir Prince Harry vows to drop his own

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Queen braces for new memoir Prince Harry vows to drop his own

The Queen is said to be bracing for another royal biography which could unearth more details about the "world’s most celebrated family".

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, is said to release a memoir called A Royal Life which is a product of multiple conversations with royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

The biographer is said to share never-before-seen snaps from the Duke’s own collection.

The memoir is said to zero in on "the most important moments and themes of The Queen’s life and seventy-year reign."

The blurb of the memoir shed light into how he has been by the Queen’s side in some of the most important royal events over the decades.

"The Duke has been involved in all key royal events through his life – after the early death of his father he walked in the procession behind the King’s coffin in 1952 and he paid homage to his cousin, the new Queen, at the Coronation in 1953.

"He was riding with her when the blanks were fired at the Trooping of the Colour in 1981 — and he was the only member of the Royal Family to stand alongside the Queen to celebrate her official birthday in June 2021. He is now 85 years old."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry will publish his own memoir in a few months after Prince Edwards'. 

The Duke of Sussex revealed that he will be penning his "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him".

This book will cover Harry's life from childhood to fatherhood.

More From Entertainment:

Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’

Adele makes history on The Billboard 200 with her album ‘21’
Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor

Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor
Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail

Kim Kardashian asks mercy for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail
Here’s why Ed Sheeran’s 2021 income nosedived from £70 million to £591

Here’s why Ed Sheeran’s 2021 income nosedived from £70 million to £591
Prince Andrew’s sex trial could drag in Meghan Markle as witness, says lawyer

Prince Andrew’s sex trial could drag in Meghan Markle as witness, says lawyer

Pete Davidson spotted grabbing diamonds for ladylove Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson spotted grabbing diamonds for ladylove Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to pregnancy rumours
Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

Keanu Reeves’ salary for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will shock you!

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on dropping ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram
Tom Holland jokes about winning an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland jokes about winning an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary gets a release date

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary gets a release date

Latest

view all