 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

'John Wick 4' release delayed by a year, action-film to hit theatres in 2023

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

John Wick 4 release delayed by a year, action-film to hit theatres in 2023
'John Wick 4' release delayed by a year, action-film to hit theatres in 2023

John Wick 4 has been delayed by a year in the wake of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate announced that it is pushing back the Keanu Reeves action franchise by almost a year, from May 27, 2022, to March 24, 2023.

The film was originally set to hit the theatres in 2021. Taking to John Wick's official Twitter account, Lionsgate posted a clip for fans while captioning it: “Be seeing you. 3.24.23”

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is joined by Keanu Reeves once again to return with the action-packed thriller.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran announces last stadium tour in 2020: 'I want to put time into my kids'

Ed Sheeran announces last stadium tour in 2020: 'I want to put time into my kids'
Kim Kardashian receives criticism for ‘trying too hard’ to look like Beyoncé

Kim Kardashian receives criticism for ‘trying too hard’ to look like Beyoncé
BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope touch upon their music journey, pressure of stardom

BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope touch upon their music journey, pressure of stardom
Committee starts investigation into Astroworld tragedy: report

Committee starts investigation into Astroworld tragedy: report
Prince Philip ‘disliked’ Prince Charles’ emotional side: report

Prince Philip ‘disliked’ Prince Charles’ emotional side: report
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin just ‘want the best holiday’ for kids amid Rust investigation

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin just ‘want the best holiday’ for kids amid Rust investigation
News of Prince Harry jumping succession line leaves royals fans fearful

News of Prince Harry jumping succession line leaves royals fans fearful
Pete Davidson wants ‘no bearing’ on Kim Kardashian’s desire to be single: source

Pete Davidson wants ‘no bearing’ on Kim Kardashian’s desire to be single: source
‘Romantic’ Prince Philip’s unearthed letters for Queen unearthed: report

‘Romantic’ Prince Philip’s unearthed letters for Queen unearthed: report
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘woe is me’ speech: ‘Such poor taste’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loving life’ as family of four: source
Queen Elizabeth planning lunch with ‘small hard core’ of senior royals: report

Queen Elizabeth planning lunch with ‘small hard core’ of senior royals: report

Latest

view all