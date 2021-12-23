'John Wick 4' release delayed by a year, action-film to hit theatres in 2023

John Wick 4 has been delayed by a year in the wake of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate announced that it is pushing back the Keanu Reeves action franchise by almost a year, from May 27, 2022, to March 24, 2023.

The film was originally set to hit the theatres in 2021. Taking to John Wick's official Twitter account, Lionsgate posted a clip for fans while captioning it: “Be seeing you. 3.24.23”

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is joined by Keanu Reeves once again to return with the action-packed thriller.