Thursday Dec 23 2021
Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton turned into a host for this year’s festive season. The future-queen-to-be hosted the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event in recognition of those who lost loved ones and those who have struggled amid the global pandemic.

The event took place at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday and Kate, along with her husband, Prince William and other members of the royal family marked their attendance.

The duchess also delivered a heartfelt tribute for the individuals and organizations for helping those in need amid the pandemic. “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,” she began.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too. We’ve been through such a bleak time, added Kate.

“We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

“In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals,” she shared. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”

Kate’s recorded message will broadcast on Christmas Eve.

