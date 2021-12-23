Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making headlines after nailing her role in the latest released, the much-awaited film, The Matrix: Resurrections.

While the White Tiger starlet is receiving praise and appreciation from all over the world, her husband, U.S singer Nick Jonas has also lauded her work in the latest released film.

The This Is Heaven crooner took to his Instagram Stories and complimented his wife by sharing a snap of the poster. He captioned it as, "Congratulations to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an incredible film."

In another post, the Like It’s Christmas singer said he is proud of the actress. He wrote, "Proud of you @priyankachopra."

The Matrix: Resurrections, which was released on Dec. 22 on HBO Max, also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, among others.