Christmas Card 2021: Meghan and Harry's photographer remains unchanged

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Thursday released their family Christmas card which features the couple and their two children.

The couple’s personal holiday card to family and friends features a new photo by Alexi Lubomirski of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” they write. “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family,” read the caption.

The photo was taken at home in the summer and was given to Team Rubicon to share today alongside a donation to Welcome US to help their work across US resettlement sites for Afghan refugees.

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Task Force Liberty in NJ, which is home to 10,000 Afghan guests.

Sharing his thoughts about the photo, Lubomirski said, "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”



Below is full statement by the photographer:



