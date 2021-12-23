 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Coldplay will not be making new music after 2025, frontman Chris Martin confirmed in a new interview
Rock band Coldplay will not be making any new music after 2025, the band’s frontman Chris Martin confirmed in a new interview.

The revelation came in a teaser for an upcoming interview of Martin with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, in which he revealed the band’s long-term plans.

“Well, I know I can tell you; our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour," said the Hymn for the Weekend singer.

Martin, 44, went on to provide some consolation for fans, saying, “Maybe we'll do some collaborative things,” however, he reiterated that the “Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Coldplay shot to instant fame in 2000 with their hit single Yellow from their debut angle Parachutes. The band has since enjoyed major success with multiple platinum-selling albums and seven Grammys to their name. 

