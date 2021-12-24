 
entertainment
Jessica Alba found acting 'no fun' when she was young: 'I was my worst critic'

Jessica Alba found acting ‘no fun’ when she was young: ‘I was my worst critic'

Actor Jessica Alba recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about being her “own worst enemy” back when she was younger.

Alba addressed her former fears during her appearance on iHeartRadio's Let's Be Real with Sammy Jaye podcast.

There she was quoted saying, "[I was] so wildly insecure about my abilities as an actress. I felt so judged. I was my worst critic. I think I didn't feel worthy."

It was also because she felt "paralyzed with fear," and "never had a real liberating, fun experience" shooting any of her earlier work.

She also went on to say, "I just admired people who just were swaggy on set. It felt like they were just in the zone and you could tell when someone is in the zone and when they just feel good."

There star also added that there came a time she decided to quit the acting landscape and she’s happy she did because, "I think taking a break for so long from it and literally having no consequence to whether it works or not, it allows me to have the freedom as a storyteller to just be completely present and try things and I really love it. And it's brought me real joy.”

