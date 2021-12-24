Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas card cause 1150% explosion in searches

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the internet after they shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet in their 2021 Christmas card.

In the adorable family snap, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted lifting her little girl up, both could be seen smiling beautifully, while Harry held the couple’s son Archie.

Before the release, the public was never treated to photos of the six-month-old so it came to no surprise that fans went berserk after they were finally given a glimpse.

Furthermore, the couple had also stopped sharing pictures of Archie and fans were surprised to learn that Archie took over his ginger dad’s side.

It was noted that following the release online searches for ‘ginger hair dye’ skyrocketed over 1150% in just an hour.

A spokesperson for Longevita said of the findings: “Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from working Royal life, they have been incredibly selective about the appearances they make and what they choose to share with the public, keeping their two children out of the limelight to provide them with a private upbringing.

“However, these findings highlight the enormous influence the entire family has on the world, with a single picture prompting a monumental increase in searches for hair dye, in order to replicate the Duke and his son's hair style.

“It is a testament to the couple's popularity that they are consistently inspiring people around the world, despite leaving the limelight of the British Royal Family to pursue a more private life.”