WhatsApp to roll out new options to share media

Popular messaging application WhatsApp is now working to roll out a new update in one of its features involving sending media in a chat, WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp will enable its users to choose the recipients while sending media by redesigning the send media interface on a WhatsApp chat.

As you know, we already have the option to add a caption when we pick a photo from the camera tab.

But with the future update, the users will be able to add a caption, put the same media on their status and select status recipients right from the same interface while sending media on a chat, as you can see in the picture below.



Photo: WABetaInfo

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the feature revamp will be added to both the Android and iOS versions as soon as WhatsApp rolls out the version update for it.

