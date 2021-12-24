 
Friday Dec 24 2021
History of the Royal Christmas Broadcast

Friday Dec 24, 2021

History of the Royal Christmas Broadcast

The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and since then has evolved into an important part of the Christmas Day celebrations for many in Britain and around the world.

The Christmas Broadcast is an intrinsic part of Christmas Day festivities for many people across the Commonwealth.

Each Broadcast carefully reflects current issues and concerns, and shares the Queen's reflections on what Christmas means to her and to many of her listeners.

Over the years, the Christmas Broadcast has acted as a chronicle of global, national and personal events which have affected the Queen and her audience.

Since 1952, the broadcasts have reflected on the life of the nation and of the Monarchy.

In 1983, the Queen spoke of new technology. In 1966, she discussed the role of women in society. And on Jubilee years the Queen used the broadcast to thank the public for their celebrations.

Tomorrow, the Queen will speak to the nation in her annual Christmas Broadcast.

