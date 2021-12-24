Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’

Jonathan Groff is ready to return to David Fincher’s 'Mindhunter' if the ace director decides to revive it

Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff is ready to return to David Fincher’s now-defunct Netflix hit, only if the ace director decides to revive it.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Groff shared that he would jump at the opportunity to work with Fincher once again, saying, “The minute he (Fincher) says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second.”

He also offered assurance that everyone associated with Mindhunter would return if Fincher decides a comeback.

“There’s such a reverence for Fincher. I can’t imagine that every single person wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to go back,” he said.

However, he added that he trusts Fincher’s “vision and his instincts”, which is why he supports the show’s hiatus.

“To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honour and privilege of getting to work with him…” he said.