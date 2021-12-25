 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
Lala Kent shares 'laundry list' of red flags she ignored with fiancé Randall Emmett

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Lala Kent has finally sat down for a candid chat about the laundry list of red flags she somehow ignored with fiancé Randall Emmett.

The actor from Vanderpump Rules discussed her entire list during a candid heart-to-heart with People magazine.

There she started off by dubbing everything she missed during her 9-year relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett as a “laundry list.”

She was also quoted saying, “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there."

"The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, 'This is not normal behavior.' This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag."

During the course of the interview, Kent dubs the moment she walked out on her ex as illuminating because it was “like a weight lifted off of me.”

While recalling that surreal moment Kent explained, “The moment I left that house and he discovered that I had left, I felt so free. I can't even explain the feeling."

"It brought me to tears because I was like, 'Oh my God, it's over, it's done.' I had lost myself a lot in that relationship. I met him at a very young age. It was a huge whirlwind. My independence was somewhat taken."

"The fact that during that relationship, I was able to build a brand and actually gain independence in a relationship that I could have easily become even more dependent on him, I did the opposite.”

Before concluding though she admitted that she feels it a duty on herself to warn women off from everything she chose to ignore.

She even admitted, "I feel like I have to preach to all women, get your own funds for a rainy day. If you need to make a quick exit, that you're able to do that."

