BTS singer V tops iTunes charts with his ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS vocalist Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V, treated fans with his much-anticipated song Christmas Tree on December 24.

The singer flaunted his vocals in much-loved OST which he recorded for a Korean drama Our Beloved Summer.

The hotly-released single topped iTunes chart in 53 countries within two hours of its launch which is the fastest in the history of solo songs.

Moreover, the single left other songs behind on the charts in 72 countries including Sweden, Hong Kong, France, Italy, Canada, and Indonesia.

The song also secured the first spot on US iTunes charts.



