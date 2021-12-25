 
BTS’ RM reacts to Ashley Park’s cover of ‘Dynamite’ in ‘Emily In Paris’ season 2

The much-awaited season two of Netflix’s popular series, Emily In Paris, premiered earlier this week and fans are already loving the show.

One of the show’s supporting cast member, Ashley Park, who plays the role of Mindy Chen in the series, is currently on cloud nine after her performance on BTS’ hit number Dynamite, has managed to grab the attention of South Korean’s hit pop band’s leader, RM.

Park, who performed her own rendition of the chart-buster song Butter in one of the episode of the show, has expressed her joy and excitement after RM lauded her singing skills.

As the season premiered, the septet’s leader, RM, reposted Park’s version of Dynamite and reacted to it. Sharing the video on his Instagram Story, RM, 27, wrote, ‘WOW.’

Park then took to her Twitter handle and replied to his reaction with multiple heart eyes and crying emoticons and wrote, " Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak."

Resharing the clip twice more, Park wrote, "omggg" and noted she "cantttttt believvvve" RM's reaction. Season 2 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

