Saturday Dec 25 2021
Limited operations of much-awaited Green Line bus kick off in Karachi

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail smiles for a selfie as he takes a ride on board the Green Line bus, in Karachi, on December 5, 2021. — Twitter/Imran Ismail
  • Governor Sindh takes a ride on Karachi’s new Green Line Bus.
  • Minimum bus fare will be Rs15.
  • Full-scale services will begin from January 10, 2022.

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday took a ride on Karachi’s new Green Line bus, kicking off initial operations for a much-awaited project which was stalled for the last five years.

Following the inspection of his bus, he told the media that the elevators of the Green Line bus "aren’t malfunctioning". He said that all stations of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be fully operational from January 10, 2022.

Ismail said that the minimum bus fare will be Rs15 and the maximum will amount to Rs55. Addressing the confusion regarding the card for the service, he clarified that the bus card is confusing people but this will be charged like any mobile phone card.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the  bus service project on December 10 during his one-day visit to Karachi.

The inauguration was held at the main station of the Green Line project at Numaish Chowrangi.

How many stations are there?

Travellers must note that 11 out of 22 stations will remain operational till January 10 with 25 out of the total 80 hybrid energy buses to operate for only four hours a day, from 8am to 12pm.

According to Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) officials, buses, stations, and working hours will be increased after January 10.

The buses will shuttle between Surjani town, Abdullah Chowk, and Numaish Chowrangi. These buses will arrive at the stations every five minutes.

How much will the ticket cost?

The buses can accommodate more than 150 people at a time and special seats have been reserved for disabled people.

Those people who plan to travel on a daily basis can also have cards made that can be recharged just like mobile cards.

The bus service will be monitored by CCTV cameras and the name of the station where the bus will stop will appear on a screen inside the bus.

