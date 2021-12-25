Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William

The Queen gave no importance to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her Christmas day speech on Saturday, praising Kate Middleton, William Charles and Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost all their reputation after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family last year and their tell-all Oprah interview added fuel to the flames.

The 95-year-old monarch also did not mention Prince Andrew in her emotional broadcast. The Duke of York is currently battling a civil lawsuit filed in the US which alleges that Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Roberts was forced to have sex with the senior royal on three occasions in 2001.

During her broadcast to the nation, she did not share even a single word about the Sussexes' six-month-old daughter Lilibet's first photo.



The Queen lauded the Prince of Wales, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their climate activism, while not making even a tactic mention of her middle son or the Sussexes.



The Queen said: "I am proud beyond words that his (Philip’s) pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow."

