 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Queen shuns Meghan, Harry and Andrew in her Christmas speech, praises Kate and William

The Queen gave no importance to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her Christmas day speech on Saturday, praising Kate Middleton, William Charles and Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost all their reputation after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family last year and their tell-all Oprah interview added fuel to the flames. 

The 95-year-old monarch also did not mention Prince Andrew in her emotional broadcast. The Duke of York is currently battling a civil lawsuit filed in the US which alleges that Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Roberts was forced to have sex with the senior royal on three occasions in 2001.

During her broadcast to the nation, she did not share even a single word about the Sussexes' six-month-old daughter Lilibet's first photo.

The Queen lauded the Prince of Wales, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their climate activism, while not making even a tactic mention of her middle son or the Sussexes.

The Queen said: "I am proud beyond words that his (Philip’s) pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow."

More From Entertainment:

More members of BTS test positive for COVID-19

More members of BTS test positive for COVID-19
Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities

Armed intruder breaks into Windsor grounds amid Holiday festivities
Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Kate Middleton piano performance becomes second video to hit 1 million views on her YouTube

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card ‘destroying their wall of privacy’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas card ‘destroying their wall of privacy’
Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message
Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’

Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’
Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch

Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch
Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos
'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture

'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture
Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Kanye West finds no place in Kim Kardashian's family Christmas photos

Kanye West finds no place in Kim Kardashian's family Christmas photos
Kate Middleton recreates sweet memory of princess Diana with her piano performance: Watch

Kate Middleton recreates sweet memory of princess Diana with her piano performance: Watch

Latest

view all