Queen appears 'thin', sparks health concern after Christmas address

The Queen sparked health concerns after her Christmas speech aired.

In her festive address many noted that the monarch appeared to be “thin” after reports of her frail health made rounds in recent months.

After losing her husband Prince Philip in April, the Queen’s health saw a decline as she grieved the following months.

In her address she said: "Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why.

"But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work - from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world.

"His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation - were all irrepressible.

"That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.

"But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings - and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

Noting how thin the Queen noted, fans took to Twitter to express concern.

"Think that’s the first time I’ve watched the Queen on Christmas Day and thought she looks thin and frail," one user wrote.

“I know she’s 95 but quite a difference," a second user noted.



Another user added: “Is it me, or is the Queen looking exceptionally frail now?”