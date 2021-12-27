BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis

BTS RM, Suga and Jin receive message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis

BTS is receiving a special health check in from World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus turned to his official Twitter account on Christmas day to reach out to the K-pop boy band as he wished them health.



“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요 (I hope you get well soon). It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” he tweeted.



Dr. Tedros' well wishes come after her congratulated the Permission to Dance hitmakers on becoming South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture for the United Nations.

“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world.”

