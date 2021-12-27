 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW'84 video

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW84
Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW'84 

Gal Gadot is giving fans a glimpse of her lasso practices behind the stage for Wonder Woman' 84.

The star, who celebrated one year to the Marvel flick, turned to her Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself hitting her head while she twirls a lasso.

"Lassoing isn't as easy as it seems," Gal captions hilariously alongside the video.

Wonder Woman 1984 also known as WW84, was set in 1984 during the Cold War, the film is the second instalment in the Wonder Woman franchise the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu

Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death

Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic

Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic
BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis

BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ by Desmond Tutu’s death

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ by Desmond Tutu’s death
Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck in’ at Christmas: report

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck in’ at Christmas: report
Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt
Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy

Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy
Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report

Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet
Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway

Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway

Latest

view all