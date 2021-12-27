Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW'84 video

Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW'84

Gal Gadot is giving fans a glimpse of her lasso practices behind the stage for Wonder Woman' 84.

The star, who celebrated one year to the Marvel flick, turned to her Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself hitting her head while she twirls a lasso.

"Lassoing isn't as easy as it seems," Gal captions hilariously alongside the video.

Wonder Woman 1984 also known as WW84, was set in 1984 during the Cold War, the film is the second instalment in the Wonder Woman franchise the ninth film in the DC Extended Universe.