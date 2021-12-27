WhatsApp 'fake news' alert: No third blue tick under development

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp — the world's most widely-used messaging platform — is not developing a third blue tick, according to a report.

WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo debunked claims that the company is developing any such feature.

“WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it's fake news,” WABetaInfo said.

In another development, users are complaining that Google Drive backup has stuck up for the last one month.

“I have received multiple reports about this issue. If you are experiencing this bug, please mention your device model, Android OS version, WhatsApp build number,” WABetaInfo advised a user who raised the issue.



