 
Sci-Tech
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp 'fake news' alert: No third blue tick under development

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
Meta-owned WhatsApp — the world's most widely-used messaging platform — is not developing a third blue tick, according to a report.

WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo debunked claims that the company is developing any such feature.

“WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it's fake news,” WABetaInfo said.

In another development, users are complaining that Google Drive backup has stuck up for the last one month.

“I have received multiple reports about this issue. If you are experiencing this bug, please mention your device model, Android OS version, WhatsApp build number,” WABetaInfo advised a user who raised the issue.


More From Sci-Tech:

What are the most downloaded apps of 2021?

WhatsApp to release new business directory feature

NASA all set to launch world’s most powerful space telescope today

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

WhatsApp to roll out new options to share media

New update: WhatsApp working to animate heart emojis

Omicron threatens tech's big return to in-person megaconference

WhatsApp to introduce new feature related to voice calls: report

'Merry Christmas': First SMS sells for over 100,000 euros in Paris auction

WhatsApp to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption: report

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

You can now keep an eye on your screentime through an online calculator

