'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are on the horizon, Prince Harry was advised to get active ahead of the launch of his memoir.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Duke of Sussex, whose memoir is set to publish in 2022, will have to “do something”.

"Let's not forget, he does have to do something to sell the book,” he said.

Harry has vowed that his book will be “accurate and wholly truthful” where it will be “definitive account” of his “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons”.

Sean said that people should expect "a lot of media attention" for the promotion of his memoir.

While there is no itinerary for the promotion, Sean said that Harry could be gearing up for a TV appearance adding that publishers may want Harry to "be able to show a fond side" in order to get his book selling.