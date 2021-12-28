Camila Cabello shares rare update over reasons for ‘social media detox’

 
entertainment
Lyricist and songwriter Camila Cabello recently turned to social media to share a rare update regarding the social media detox she has planned for the rest of the year.

She announced her intentions and plans for the ongoing detox to Instagram Stories and even admitted, "Going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!"

Reason being that she "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all."

This news comes shortly after Cabello ended her year-long high with jam-packed performances, events and releases.

She even spoke of her workload this year, to PBS and according to E News she was quoted telling the outlet, "My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen."

"The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment."

